Nevada County Continues to Spread Fire Message

Posted: Jul. 29, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

How are you doing with your fire preparedness plan? Do you have your go-ready yet? What should you do after that? Nevada County’s reminders have been constant, and will continue to be. Sheila Cameron with the Office of Emergency Services says they are promoting ‘Find Your Five’, which means alert five other people, other than family members, about what your plan is…

Nevada County has done several fire preparedness meetings, but now you’ll see them at events like Summer Nights, the Thursday Night Market, or the Nevada County Fair. Cameron says her job is to actually ‘market’ fire safety…

The county is also focusing their message on to a new county website, called readynevadacounty.org.

