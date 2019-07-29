Nevada County Continues to Spread Fire Message

How are you doing with your fire preparedness plan? Do you have your go-ready yet? What should you do after that? Nevada County’s reminders have been constant, and will continue to be. Sheila Cameron with the Office of Emergency Services says they are promoting ‘Find Your Five’, which means alert five other people, other than family members, about what your plan is…

Listen to Sheila Cameron 1

Nevada County has done several fire preparedness meetings, but now you’ll see them at events like Summer Nights, the Thursday Night Market, or the Nevada County Fair. Cameron says her job is to actually ‘market’ fire safety…

Listen to Sheila Cameron 2

The county is also focusing their message on to a new county website, called readynevadacounty.org.

–gf