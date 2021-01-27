County Could Benefit From Vaccine Delivery Change

As the state continues to struggle with getting and giving the coronavirus vaccine, they will prioritize older residents ahead of all other factors after getting through the early tiers, including the job you have. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the current priority is still workplace exposure…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Public health officials say older people continue to have a much higher rate of hospitalization and death from COVID 19. 28-percent of Nevada County’s population are seniors, which could mean an acceleration of deliveries from the state in the future. Wolfe says although there’s been a lot of confusion, frustration, and impatience expressed by residents, it also indicates optimism that the vaccine can end the pandemic…

click to listen to Taylor Wofe

Nevada County has received around 75-hundred doses so far, as the Newsom Administration also announced, yesterday, the creation of a new statewide delivery system to simplify and standardize the process, with equity as a core focus.