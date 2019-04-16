County Could Pass Cannabis Ordinance on May 14

After years of trying to get a marijuana cultivation ordinance passed in Nevada County, it looks like the finish line is now in sight. Cannabis growers for medical use went through Measure S in 2014 and Measure W in 2016. Then recreational use was legalized in the state, which created a whole new set of state regulations, with Nevada County trying to draft an ordinance based on the new laws. County C-E-O Alison Lehman told KNCO Monday that a date has finally been set to get an ordinance to the Board of Supervisors…

Listen to Alison Lehman

That workshop still has some details to be worked out, though, says Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon…

Listen to Diana Gamzon 1

Still, though Gamzon says growers are thrilled that the end is in sight…

Listen to Diana Gamzon 2

If passed as an urgency ordinance on May 14, Gamzon says that means plants could be in the ground this growing season, which has been the goal of both the county and the growers in putting this ordinance together.

–gf