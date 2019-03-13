< Back to All News

County Counsel Allison Barratt-Green to Retire

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

Nevada County’s lead attorney is leaving. County Counsel Allison Barratt-Green announced her resignation at yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting…

Barratt-Green has been County Counsel for the past eight years. All five board members acknowledged Barratt-Green’s career with the county, including Board Chair Richard Anderson, who has seen several in his career…

Anderson said Barratt-Green originally gave her resignation last month. She will stay on until November.

