County Counsel Allison Barratt-Green to Retire

Nevada County’s lead attorney is leaving. County Counsel Allison Barratt-Green announced her resignation at yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting…
Listen to Allison Barratt-Green
Barratt-Green has been County Counsel for the past eight years. All five board members acknowledged Barratt-Green’s career with the county, including Board Chair Richard Anderson, who has seen several in his career…
Anderson said Barratt-Green originally gave her resignation last month. She will stay on until November.
–gf
