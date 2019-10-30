County Counsel Retires; Honored By Supervisors

Today is Alison Barratt-Green’s last day as Nevada County Counsel-a position she has held for nine years. Barratt-Green is retiring, and was honored by the Board of Supervisors at their meeting last week, and given a proclamation. Board members also personally thanked her publicly, including Board Chair Richard Anderson…

She was also praised for her accessibilty and being able to ‘dumb down’ legal terms for board members. Barratt-Green has been instrumental in the creation of the cannabis ordinance and other difficult issues. She thanked the board and her staff…

Katherine ‘Kit’ Elliott will take over for Barratt-Green. She has been County Counsel in Mendocino County.

