< Back to All News

County Court Executive Talks Jury Pool Bill

Posted: Jul. 20, 2020 12:55 AM PDT

Paying taxes in the state of California could also make a person eligible for jury duty. A bill introduced in the State Senate would require county courts to also pull jurors from a list of people who paid their state taxes. Currently, people who are selected for jury duty come from two lists: registered voters and those with driver’s licenses. Nevada County’s Court Executive Officer, Jason Galkin, say he’s not sure how much more the jury pool will actually deepen, if the measure becomes law…

click to listen to Jason Galkin

But Galkin indicates he’s supportive of legislation that could provide opportunities for people not able to participate in the judicial process, under the current selection system. He also believes the issue has come up at the State Capitol in the past and is not linked to coronavirus impacts on the size of the jury pool. But he says Nevada County has now doubled the number of summons mailed out…

click to listen to Jason Galkin

One of the measure’s authors, State Senator Scott Wiener, argues the current lists overlook a large portion of the population, including many lower-income residents and people of color.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha