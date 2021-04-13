County COVID Case Rate Takes Big Drop

Nevada County remains in the Red COVID Tier, even without a loosening of state criteria that makes demotions more difficult. The county’s case rate has also taken a notable drop, at 8-point-one, compared to 12-point-7 a week ago, which had tied us for the worst county rate in California. County Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, hopes last week’s alarming rise was an anomaly…

Two weeks ago, the case rate here had dropped to six-point-nine, just a point away from the Orange Tier. Kellermann also notes that more vaccinations are now in the arms of residents 16 and older, where more infections, although not normally serious ones, are being found…

Last week, Governor Newsom announced the state aims to do away with the tier system by June 15th. That also included an update that as long as the vaccination rates remained high and hospitalization rates low, counties would most likely not go to worse tiers. Meanwhile, only four counties, which make up just a small percentage of the state’s population, were promoted to looser tiers: Inyo, Kern, Lake, and Lassen.