< Back to All News

County COVID Case Rate Takes Big Drop

Posted: Apr. 13, 2021 1:00 PM PDT

Nevada County remains in the Red COVID Tier, even without a loosening of state criteria that makes demotions more difficult. The county’s case rate has also taken a notable drop, at 8-point-one, compared to 12-point-7 a week ago, which had tied us for the worst county rate in California. County Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, hopes last week’s alarming rise was an anomaly…

click to listen to Dr Kellermann

Two weeks ago, the case rate here had dropped to six-point-nine, just a point away from the Orange Tier. Kellermann also notes that more vaccinations are now in the arms of residents 16 and older, where more infections, although not normally serious ones, are being found…

click to listen to Dr Kellermann

Last week, Governor Newsom announced the state aims to do away with the tier system by June 15th. That also included an update that as long as the vaccination rates remained high and hospitalization rates low, counties would most likely not go to worse tiers. Meanwhile, only four counties, which make up just a small percentage of the state’s population, were promoted to looser tiers: Inyo, Kern, Lake, and Lassen.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha