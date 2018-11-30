< Back to All News

County Decides to Open Warming Shelter Saturday

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:12 PM PST

With rain, cold, and possibly snow in some areas tomorrow, Nevada County officials have decided to open a warming shelter for the homeless tomorrow night instead of Sunday. In a news release from the county Health and Human Services Agency, the Saturday night location will be in the multipurpose room at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, or SAEL–505 Main Street in Nevada City. Sunday and Monday nights will be at the Veterans Building at 415 Pine Street. It’s the first time the warming shelter is operating under a new agreement with Nevada County, Nevada City, and Sierra Roots.

