County Declares Airport Fire Emergency

Nevada County has declared a state of emergncy in the wake of last month’s fire at the Nevada County Airport. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says the declaration will help speed up repairs to the hangar that suffered severe damage..

The normal repair process is quite lengthy, and Monaghan says would prohibit making roof and other repairs before the rainy season hits this fall, which could cause further damage. One person died in that blaze. But while one emergency has been declared, another one has finally ended. Monaghan says they are no longer dealing with an emergency from last October’s wildfires…

That emergency was finally terminated earlier this month.

