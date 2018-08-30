< Back to All News

County Department Asks You Help in a Health Survey

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

The Nevada County Public Health Department is asking for a little help from the public by having you take a few minutes to complete a survey. They are looking for some ideas on how to improve services, and also find out which services people like most. Epidemiologist Holly Whittaker is running the survey, and says it will take about 10 minutes online, with some basic questions…

Listen to Holly Whittaker 1

Whittaker says they’ll be taking information from the survey, and compiling it with other data…

Listen to Holly Whittaker 2

The survey will be up for the next couple of weeks. Whittaker says they’ve gotten about 300 responses so far.  Click here to take the survey

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha