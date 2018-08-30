County Department Asks You Help in a Health Survey

The Nevada County Public Health Department is asking for a little help from the public by having you take a few minutes to complete a survey. They are looking for some ideas on how to improve services, and also find out which services people like most. Epidemiologist Holly Whittaker is running the survey, and says it will take about 10 minutes online, with some basic questions…

Whittaker says they’ll be taking information from the survey, and compiling it with other data…

The survey will be up for the next couple of weeks. Whittaker says they’ve gotten about 300 responses so far. Click here to take the survey

