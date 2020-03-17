County Doing Coronavirus Outreach to Homeless

The homeless are one of the more vulnerable populations which could catch or spread the coronavirus. Now, Nevada County has adopted a plan to check on them, and keep them up to date on what’s going on. The Coronavirus Homeless Plan has eight objectives, but they are pretty simple and straight forward. Nevada County Director of Housing and Community Services Mike Dent says members of the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement, or HOME teams will be taking information with them when they go out and do their normal job of interacting with the homeless community…

They are also interacting with shelters, including the emergency warming shelters that were open over the weekend….

If guests have a cough, they are provided masks. If they have a fever, they can be quarantined, and the county is making arrangements to put them in a hotel room if necessary. They have hotel reservations in place as of last Saturday. No quarantines have been needed so far.

