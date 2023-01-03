County Elected Officials Sworn In

The seven elected county department heads from the 2022 elections were officially sworn in Tuesday at a brief ceremony in the Supervisors chambers of the Rood Center. Judge Scott Thomsen did the honors for five of them, including Sheriff Shannan Moon. She was elected, unopposed, in June, and is beginning her second four-year term. She noted the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic and also referenced 2023 being the “year of the heart”…

For Jesse Wilson, it’s his first elected four-year term as District Attorney, after being appointed to the job in 2021, when Cliff Newell retired mid-term. He also ran unopposed in June…

And Lisa Swarthout is taking over for Dan Miller as the District Three Supervisor, which includes Grass Valley. She defeated Patti Ingram-Spencer in the November elections and was sworn in by Sheriff Moon…

Also being sworn in by Sheriff Moon was the county’s new assessor, Rolf Kleinhans, who had been the Sheriff Department’s Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer. He replaces Sue Horne, who retired. Natalie Adona is also officially the county’s new Clerk-Recorder, taking over for Greg Diaz, who also retired. And Tina Vernon was sworn in to another elected term as the county’s Treasurer-Tax Collector.