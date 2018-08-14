< Back to All News

County Estimates 50 Homes Evacuated During Fire

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

While wildfires continue to burn up and down California, Nevada County is still breathing a sigh of relief after its fire scare over the weekend. County officials are estimating about 50 homes were evacuated in Alta Sierra after Sunday’s blaze burned 16 acres. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says emergency officials responded quickly…

Wolfe says the number of homes evacuated is just their best estimate…

The fire reportedly started as a structure fire in the ten-thousand block of Oak Drive near Buck Mountain Road that spread into vegetation. That structure was destroyed and two others were damaged. The cause of what is being called the Oak Fire has not yet been determined.

