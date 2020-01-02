County Executive Lists 2019 Accomplishments

Nevada County’s Executive Officer is touting achievements by her staff in 2019, and addressing some goals for 2020. Alison Lehman says accomplishments include the goal of clearing the first 300 acres in the 22-million dollar Poderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project, securing land for an eventual day use center for the homeless, and seven million dollars in federal low-income housing credits…

As for this year, Lehman says work will continue on several of those projects, and the Board of Supervisors will meet later this month and put together a priority list…

In the past, those priorities have been ranked in order of importance. Lehman says they may not do it that was this year.

