County Extends Burning Ban in Yuba River Canyon

Posted: Nov. 7, 2019 7:11 AM PST

A ban on burning in the South Yuba River canyon has been extended. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend a temporary ordinance passed in September of last year, through the fire season of 2020. Board analyst Jeffrey Thorsby says no citations have been issued, and says he’s been told of only a couple of issues fire officials have had to deal with…

Listen to Jeffrey Thorsby

The ordinance essentially bans all burning within a quarter mile of the river with a couple of exceptions–barbecue pits on occupied private property are allowed as long as there is a water source nearby. There was some opposition during public comment, including from Michael Taylor, who spoke on behalf of a friend that owns property in that area…

Listen to Michael Taylor

The ordinance needed a four-fifths vote to be extended, and passed unanimously.

–gf

