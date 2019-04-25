< Back to All News

County Extends Industrial Hemp Ban

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

Nevada County has extended its ban on industrial hemp. After initiating a 45-day moratorium last month, the Board of Supervisors has extended not allowing growth of the plant in Nevada County another ten months and fifteen days. It came at the request of Agricultural Commissioner Chris DeNijs…

Listen to Chris DeNijs

Although cannabis growers have been anxious to get plants in the ground this year, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon told the board her group supports the extended moratorium…

Listen to Diana Gamzon

No hemp growers spoke against the moratorium during public comment, with one person speaking in favor of hemp in general, but not against the ban. According to DeNijs, State law allows the ban to be extended one more year after the ten months and 15 days are up, if the board chooses.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha