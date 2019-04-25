County Extends Industrial Hemp Ban

Nevada County has extended its ban on industrial hemp. After initiating a 45-day moratorium last month, the Board of Supervisors has extended not allowing growth of the plant in Nevada County another ten months and fifteen days. It came at the request of Agricultural Commissioner Chris DeNijs…

Listen to Chris DeNijs

Although cannabis growers have been anxious to get plants in the ground this year, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon told the board her group supports the extended moratorium…

Listen to Diana Gamzon

No hemp growers spoke against the moratorium during public comment, with one person speaking in favor of hemp in general, but not against the ban. According to DeNijs, State law allows the ban to be extended one more year after the ten months and 15 days are up, if the board chooses.

–gf