County Fair Jobs- Hiring Today!

It is hard to believe summer is speeding by and the 2023 Nevada County Fair: Country Roots and Cowboy Boots is only three weeks away! Activity is picking up around the fairgrounds and Fair CEO Andrew Trygg says it is time to bring on temporary help for the run of the event. He says there a hiring fair today.

Trygg says applicants may find out that day what position they will be filling.

Trygg says three a plenty of outdoor jobs.

But if you are more of an indoor person, there are jobs for you too.

Trygg says that shifts vary depending on the job.

Trygg says some positions may also add a couple of days of work before adn after the fair depending on tasks.