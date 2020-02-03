County Finally Reimbursed for Voting Machines

If you’ve ever had to submit an expense report for a business, you know it usually takes awhile to get your money back. Nevada County is getting money from the state for voting equipment they bought years ago. The money is for touch-screen machines that help the voter mark his or her ballot. Then, the device prints out a paper ballot for the voter to review and cast. County Assistant Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona says it’s quite an involved process to go through to get re-imbursed…

The amount of the award is over a hundred-thousand dollars, and is separate from equipment purchased when the county was one of the first five in the state to adopt the Voters Choice Act. Adona says this is money that was owed to them, but sometimes it’s just nice to know when you are finally getting it…

The money will go back into the county’s general fund. Implementing the Voters Choice Act in 2018 resulted in costs of over 300-thousand dollars, which the county is also hoping to get back.

