Multi-Disclipinary Teams Formed for Homeless Issue

It’s an attempt to share information between government agencies and community groups when it comes to homelessness. The Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency has put together what they are calling ‘Multi-Disclipinary teams’ for outreach and case management to address housing and homelessness. It was the idea of Nevada County Housing Resource Manager Brendan Phillips…

Listen to Brendan Phillips 1

The teams will also meet with law enforcement, landlords, businesses, and other community groups to address issues like camping. Phillips says he got the idea from when he worked in Portland, Oregon, and saw this approach work with other issues…

Listen to Brendan Phillips 2

Phillips says the teams will meet regularly to coordinate activities, share important information, and navigate individuals and families to the best services to end their homelessness.

–gf