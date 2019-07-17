< Back to All News

County Gets $1 Million Behavioral Health Grant

Posted: Jul. 17, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Even with more and more grant funding becoming available these days, it’s still not common for a county like Nevada to get a million dollars. That’s what the Behavioral Health Department has done, with the money dedicated to keeping people with mental illness out of jail. Department Director Phebe Bell says the money will be used in a variety of ways…

Listen to Phebe Bell 1

By housing, Bell says that means existing housing–maybe getting them regular shelter that otherwise they couldn’t afford. Bell says she’s a big believer in what’s called the ‘stepping up’ program, which she says is a goal this grant really helps to achieve…

Listen to Phebe Bell 2

The grant is spread over three years, from Proposition 47 funding, passed by voters in 2014. Bell says the hope is to get the programs started next month.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha