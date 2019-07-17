County Gets $1 Million Behavioral Health Grant

Even with more and more grant funding becoming available these days, it’s still not common for a county like Nevada to get a million dollars. That’s what the Behavioral Health Department has done, with the money dedicated to keeping people with mental illness out of jail. Department Director Phebe Bell says the money will be used in a variety of ways…

Listen to Phebe Bell 1

By housing, Bell says that means existing housing–maybe getting them regular shelter that otherwise they couldn’t afford. Bell says she’s a big believer in what’s called the ‘stepping up’ program, which she says is a goal this grant really helps to achieve…

Listen to Phebe Bell 2

The grant is spread over three years, from Proposition 47 funding, passed by voters in 2014. Bell says the hope is to get the programs started next month.

–gf