County Gets $2 Million Dollar Grant for Bost House

Some significant funding for drug and alcohol treatment in Nevada County. The county Behavioral Health Department has been awarded close to two million dollars for its transitional housing program. That’s money that Interim Director Phebe Bell says, will be used to fix up the Bost House in Nevada City, also now known as the Lovett Recovery Center…

The 24-hour residential substance use treatment facility provides services and transitional housing for up to 19 adult men and women. As with most grants, Bell says this one from the State Department of Finance was very competitive, but they already have the check, and got the money in one lump sum…

Bell says expect the work to begin soon.

