County Gets $3 Million Grant For Odyssey House

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

It’s a very large grant to help fix up a local mental health facility…

The Odyssey House is located near the Madelyn Helling Library, and serves as a transitional residential treatment facility for the severely mentally ill. Child Support Services Director Mike Dent, who also deals with housing issues, says the facility, which was built in the 1970s, isn’t in disrepair, it just needs a lot of modifications…

The county was just notified a couple of weeks ago, and still needs to be formally approved by the Board of Supervisors. Then it would go through the building departmnet for designing and planning. The rehabilitation will also double the size of the Odyssey House. The project could take two to three years. The Odyssey House has seen a 45 percent increase in clients over the past three years.

