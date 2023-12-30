County Gets State Climate Resilience Award

A major funding boost for one of Nevada County Supervisors’ newest objectives that was adopted nearly a year ago. Supervisor Hardy Bullock says the county has been awarded 650-thousand dollars, from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, to work with key partners to help build climate resilience….

Bullock says the money will be used to develop a climate collaborative of local organizations in the western county. They’ll create a plan that will identify priority projects to enhance regional readiness for extreme weather events and wildfires…

Bullock says the plan will also incorporate indigenous knowledge and prioritize climate-vulnerable populations, such as older adults and those without broadband. Grant partners include the Sierra Business Council, the Town of Truckee, Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.