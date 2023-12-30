< Back to All News

County Gets State Climate Resilience Award

Posted: Dec. 29, 2023 4:52 PM PST

A major funding boost for one of Nevada County Supervisors’ newest objectives that was adopted nearly a year ago. Supervisor Hardy Bullock says the county has been awarded 650-thousand dollars, from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, to work with key partners to help build climate resilience….

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

Bullock says the money will be used to develop a climate collaborative of local organizations in the western county. They’ll create a plan that will identify priority projects to enhance regional readiness for extreme weather events and wildfires…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

Bullock says the plan will also incorporate indigenous knowledge and prioritize climate-vulnerable populations, such as older adults and those without broadband. Grant partners include the Sierra Business Council, the Town of Truckee, Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha