County Gives Public Health Update

Nevada County currently has three coronavirus cases, but more are certainly coming…

The one case in western Nevada County has not been from community transmission, but with more and more testing being done, and with the current rate of spread, more cases seem inevitable. In an update to the Board of Supervisors via teleconference Tuesday, Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake says it’s important to obey the shelter-in-place directive. She says it is okay to be outdoors and get exercise, even though many parks and trails have been closed….

Blake also says the state constantly polls area hospitals, and the ones here are currently in fine shape, but warned that we’re still in the early stages of the outbreak. She also says supplies of protective equipment are being furnished to hospitals as they become available, and ventilators that have been in storage are being provided to local hospitals for if or when they become needed.

