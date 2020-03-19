< Back to All News

County, Grass Valley, and Nevada City Closing Buildings

Posted: Mar. 19, 2020 12:09 AM PDT

County of Nevada business offices as well as those in Grass Valley and Nevada City are taking additional steps to protect citizens from the potential spread of COVID-19. Starting today, March 19, all three agencies are closing office buildings to the public and eliinating face to face counter services.
According to a joint press release, “The County will continue to provide essential services such as law enforcement, wastewater, roads maintenance, emergency services, transit and social services, behavioral health and public health services. The County has implemented telecommuting and teleconferencing for employees, where appropriate and feasible.”
The same applys for Grass Valley. In the same release Grass Valley says “Although the public counter will be closed to the public, we understand the importance of continuing to provide customer service to our community, so we will still be available via phone and email Monday-Friday, 8:00AM – 5:00PM.”
In Nevada City, City Manager Catrina Olson says the Mayor has signed an emergency order that echos Governor Newsom’s emergency order regading the coronavirus.

Listen to Catrina Olson

Olson says that Nevada City is also closing public buildings.

Listen to Catrina Olson

Parks and Public restrooms are also being closed and hadwashing sanitation stations will be available.
All agencies apologize for the inconveniences and state they are acting in the best interest of their residents.

