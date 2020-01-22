County Has 89 Applications For Cannabis Permits

Nevada County officials seem to be pleased with the cannabis ordinance that was passed last year, now that the first calendar year is in the books. The Community Development Agency has accepted 89 permit applications. 38 of those permits have been approved, and the other 51 are still in the review process. Director of Building Craig Griesbach says no one that was eligible under the ordinance has been rejected for a permit due to non-compliance issues…

Griesbach says the market isn’t saturated yet, and is hoping for a total of about 200 permits by the end of next year. Griesbach says although this is a new ordinance and a new legal industry, there really haven’t been any surprises…

As the next growing season nears, the county will offer free workshops on cultivation rules to prospective growers-one in March and another one in May.

