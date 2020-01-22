< Back to All News

County Has 89 Applications For Cannabis Permits

Posted: Jan. 22, 2020 7:07 AM PST

Nevada County officials seem to be pleased with the cannabis ordinance that was passed last year, now that the first calendar year is in the books. The Community Development Agency has accepted 89 permit applications. 38 of those permits have been approved, and the other 51 are still in the review process. Director of Building Craig Griesbach says no one that was eligible under the ordinance has been rejected for a permit due to non-compliance issues…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 1

Griesbach says the market isn’t saturated yet, and is hoping for a total of about 200 permits by the end of next year. Griesbach says although this is a new ordinance and a new legal industry, there really haven’t been any surprises…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 2

As the next growing season nears, the county will offer free workshops on cultivation rules to prospective growers-one in March and another one in May.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha