Nevada County Heads Into Full Election Mode

You’ve still got a few more days to vote, if you haven’t already, but the Nevada County Elections Department goes into full swing this weekend. Seven vote centers around the county will be open tomorrow–the two that opened last week at the Rood Center and Truckee Town Hall, plus five more county-wide. Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says voters are starting to show up more and more…

The five that open tomorrow are at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley, the Best Western Gold Country Inn Conference Center in Grass Valley–make sure you go to the Conference Center and not the hotel. The other vote centers are in Penn Valley at Fire Station 43 on Spenceville Road, the Higgins-Lions Community Center in South County, and another vote center in Truckee. What is being called a ‘pop-up’ vote center will be open in North San Juan on Election Day only. Diaz says the number of ballots received so far (as of 10 o’clock this morning) are far ahead of the June primary…

In addition to the vote centers, several drop boxes have been set up around the county. Ballots are collected from those daily.

–gf