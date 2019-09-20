County Holding Community Parks Meeting Sunday

The future of parks and recreation in Nevada County is the topic of a meeting this weekend at the Madelyn Helling Library. The county has hired a consultant to come up with a plan for the future, and County Analyst Jeff Thorsby with the Board of Supervisors office, says they are looking for community feedback…

Listen to Jeff Thorsby 1

Thorsby says no final decisions are being made yet. This is just part of the planning process…

Listen to Jeff Thorsby 2

The meeting is Sunday at 1:30 in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. It should last about an hour-and-a-half.

–gf