County Holding Community Parks Meeting Sunday

The future of parks and recreation in Nevada County is the topic of a meeting this weekend at the Madelyn Helling Library. The county has hired a consultant to come up with a plan for the future, and County Analyst Jeff Thorsby with the Board of Supervisors office, says they are looking for community feedback…
Thorsby says no final decisions are being made yet. This is just part of the planning process…
The meeting is Sunday at 1:30 in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. It should last about an hour-and-a-half.
–gf
