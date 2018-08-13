< Back to All News

County Holds Immunization Clinic Tuesday

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

It’s back to school week and for some parents, that means getting your kids their vaccinations…

Nevada County Immunization Coordinator Jonte Vega says the place to get that done is the Grass Valley Veterans Building, tomorrow (Tuesday) from 10am to 4pm. The Vaccines For Children program provides low cost immunizations for kids who are eligible for Medi-Cal or have no health insurance. There is some vaccine available for kids who don’t qualify for the program. Vaccination rates are well below the state average in Nevada County, but Vega says they’re working to get those numbers up…

Again, the clinic is from 10 to 4pm at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. You need to bring a printed copy of your child’s immunization record with you. There will also be a clinic in Truckee later this month. The event is walk-in only and wait times will vary.

