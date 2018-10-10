County Holds Meeting on Block Grant Funding

If you have an idea for a project that would benefit Nevada County, county government officials would love to hear it. They are holding a public meeting tomorrow to discuss possible projects that would be eligible for Community Development Block Grant funding. The county has just received their funding for 2017, and now, Director of Child Support, Collections, Housing, and Community Service Mike Dent says now they’re focused on money for this year…

That meeting is tomorrow at 2:30pm in the Empire Room at the Rood Center. Dent says the grant process is very competitive…

Dent says they are looking for projects that would be ‘shovel ready’ in a short amount of time. Nevada County just got over three million dollars in block grant funding for 2017 for restoration and expansion of the Odyssey House–a local mental health facility.

