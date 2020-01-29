< Back to All News

County Honors Employees for Length of Service

Posted: Jan. 29, 2020 8:08 AM PST

…Just a few of 85 Nevada County employees honored for their length of service. The awards were presented yesterday by the Board of Supervisors. There are two employees who were recognized for 30 years of service to the county. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon recognized Paul Jacobson, one of just two members of the Sheriff’s Department she says has been there longer than she has…

Gene Yeoman of the Public Works Department was not at the ceremony, but was recognized by Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson…

Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter was honored for 25 years of service. There were twelve employees honored for 20 years, 15 recognized for 15 years, nine for their ten years of service, and dozens more for being with Nevada County for five years.

