County Honors YubaNet For 20 Years of Service

Posted: Oct. 23, 2019 7:27 AM PDT

Our friends over at YubaNet are celebrating a milestone, and have also gotten some well-deserved recognition from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. This month, YubaNet is celebrating 20 years of delivering fire and other news to Nevada County. The two founders were presented with a proclamation at the board’s meeting yesterday, read by Chair Richard Anderson…

Listen to Richard Anderson

In accepting the proclamation, Levitz thanked the Board…

Susan Levitz

Pascale (as only she can), thanked county staff…

Listen to Pascale Fusshoeller

It was October 16, 1999 when yubanet.com went live for the first time.

–gf

