County Hosts Alzheimer’s Presentations

It’s a little bit of a different approach for those who care for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, and it’s the subject of a presentation by Nevada County. County Eligibility Supervisor Kristen Plant says the presenters are caring for loved ones with dementia, but you probably wouldn’t guess their profession…
Themes include ‘Be in the Moment’, ‘Go with the Flow’, and ‘Say Yes and…’. Plant says a lot of people have a tendancy to try to set the person straight when a loved one gets facts wrong, but that can be counter-productive…
They will be doing two presentations tomorrow (Wednesday). Plant says the presentations are perfect for professionals as well as non-professionals interested in gaining practical tools for providing quality care.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines