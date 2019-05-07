< Back to All News

County Hosts Alzheimer’s Presentations

Posted: May. 7, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It’s a little bit of a different approach for those who care for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, and it’s the subject of a presentation by Nevada County. County Eligibility Supervisor Kristen Plant says the presenters are caring for loved ones with dementia, but you probably wouldn’t guess their profession…

Listen to Kristen Plant 1

Themes include ‘Be in the Moment’, ‘Go with the Flow’, and ‘Say Yes and…’. Plant says a lot of people have a tendancy to try to set the person straight when a loved one gets facts wrong, but that can be counter-productive…

Listen to Kristen Plant 2

They will be doing two presentations tomorrow (Wednesday). Plant says the presentations are perfect for professionals as well as non-professionals interested in gaining practical tools for providing quality care.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha