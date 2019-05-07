County Hosts Alzheimer’s Presentations

It’s a little bit of a different approach for those who care for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, and it’s the subject of a presentation by Nevada County. County Eligibility Supervisor Kristen Plant says the presenters are caring for loved ones with dementia, but you probably wouldn’t guess their profession…

Listen to Kristen Plant 1

Themes include ‘Be in the Moment’, ‘Go with the Flow’, and ‘Say Yes and…’. Plant says a lot of people have a tendancy to try to set the person straight when a loved one gets facts wrong, but that can be counter-productive…

Listen to Kristen Plant 2

They will be doing two presentations tomorrow (Wednesday). Plant says the presentations are perfect for professionals as well as non-professionals interested in gaining practical tools for providing quality care.

–gf