County Hosts Cannabis E-I-R Meeting Wednesday

Nevada County’s permanent cannabis ordinance is taking the next step toward becoming a reality. County staff is drafting the first copy of the ordinance, which includes an Environmental Impact Report. Nevada County Community Development Director Sean Powers says part of the E-I-R process, is public comment…

The planning department is holding what they are calling scoping sessions tomorrow (Wednesday)–one in the afternoon and one in the evening…

The afternoon meeting is from 1:30 to 3pm at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley. The night meeting is from 6 to 7:30pm at Bear River High School to also accommodate residents in the south county. Powers says the information will be gathered and put in the final Environmental Impact Report, which should be out later this year.

