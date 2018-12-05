County Hosts Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall

It is a stormy day today, but that doesn’t mean in weather like this you shouldn’t think about the possibility of wildfires. Nevada County is hosting a Wildfire Prevention and Preparedness Town Hall meeting tonight. County Administrative analyst Jenn Tamo says it will be moderated by Pascale Fusshoeller of YubaNet, with several panelists…
The public will be able to ask questions and have a little more freeform discussion during the second half of the evening. Tamo says there will also be a ‘mini-resource fair’ going on at the same time, with booths set up in the Rood Center lobby…
The town hall is from 6 to 8pm at the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Nevada County Government Center.
–gf
