County HR Department Recognized for Innovation

The Nevada County Executive Offices are receiving recognition not only around the state but also around the country for implementation of innovative programs that improve service and save money. Director of Human Resources Steve Rose says his department has recently won several awards and most recently from an international human resources organization, HRD- Human Resources Director. Rose says there were 2800 companies and organizations in the United States competing for the Innovative HR Team Award for 2022 and Nevada County was one of the top.

Rose says the award focused on progressive approaches to recruitment, uses of technology and rolling out of programs like the county’s internship program and other strategic initiates. Along with using technology to streamline and reduce thousands of pieces of paperwork, the county has also implemented a new hiring process which cut the average hiring time by over 50 percent. Prior to implementing the new system, it took on average 135 days, or over four, months to process a new employee. It’s no more than 60 days now.

Many of the new programs were identified when Rose led his team through a stregoc planning process as the pandemic began to take hold in 2020. He says the awards validate their efforts but also means more .

Rose says the department also receiving recognition from the California State Association of Counties, The US Department of Labor, and won a leadership award for implementation of Textio which is a technology-based solution that analyzes written documents for cultural biases as well as readability.