Source of ‘Yellow River’ Identified

Mystery solved. At least Nevada County officials believe they have determined the source of the E-Coli contamination in the South Yuba River over the weekend. The county Office of Emergency Services has identified a property in the 13-thousand block of Kilham Mine Road as the origination of the yellow plume that floated down the river, beginning on Friday. Department of Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says flyovers of the area helped make that determination…

A No Swim Advisory was issued, and tests determined high levels of E-Coli. Irani says her department took soil and water samples from the property, the property owner has been willing to assist, and now the state really takes over from here…

Exactly what was coming off the property, whether it was sewage or mine waste, or any other material, has not been disclosed.

