County IHSS Gets High Score in State Audit

If you hear the word ‘audit’, you probably shudder, but not this Nevada County Program Manager…

Tamaran Cook runs In-Home Supportive Services, which provides assistance to eligible aged, blind and disabled individuals who are unable to remain safely in their own homes without that assistance. Cook says they are visited once a year by the California Department of Social Services…

They scored 99-point-seven percent on their audit, and Cook says that’s something that usually happens, within a tenth of a point or so. Although it’s a great score, Cook says she has a great team, and those kind of results are what they’ve come to expect…

The program has been around for 40 years, and currently serves about 680 people in the county. The audit was conducted December 12th through the 14th.

–gf