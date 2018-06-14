< Back to All News

County Increases Parking Penalties at River

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Just in time for the first full weekend after school’s out, parking fines along the South Yuba River have gone up–in fact they have just about tripled. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the increase this week, and it officially takes effect tomorrow (Friday). In a presentation to the board, Administrative Analyst Jeffrey Thorsby outlined that other counties have higher fees…

Listen to Jeffrey Thorsby

Staff recommended 150 dollars for illegal parking in the Purdon and Edwards Crossing areas. The current fee is 53 dollars. Supervisor Hank Weston says the idea of the increase is not for more revenue, but to act as a deterrent…

Listen to Hank Weston

Illegal parking in those areas can restrict, and in often times block, access for emergency vehicles.

–gf

