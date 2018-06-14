County Increases Parking Penalties at River

Just in time for the first full weekend after school’s out, parking fines along the South Yuba River have gone up–in fact they have just about tripled. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the increase this week, and it officially takes effect tomorrow (Friday). In a presentation to the board, Administrative Analyst Jeffrey Thorsby outlined that other counties have higher fees…

Staff recommended 150 dollars for illegal parking in the Purdon and Edwards Crossing areas. The current fee is 53 dollars. Supervisor Hank Weston says the idea of the increase is not for more revenue, but to act as a deterrent…

Illegal parking in those areas can restrict, and in often times block, access for emergency vehicles.

