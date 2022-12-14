County Job Workshop Today

People interested in learning about employment at the Nevada County Executive offices whether as an intern or a full or part time employee can take part in a workshop this afternoon to get a feel for the process and different opportunities. And the afternoon workshop is setup to provide activities for children if a person needs to bring them along to alleviate childcare concerns.

Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the kids will be kept busy in the library while the parent can learn how to navigate the employment system including a walkthrough of a county application so people can ask questions about each step.

The workshop is from 3 PM to 4:30 at the Madelyn Helling Library by the Rood Center.