County Land Use Permit Policy Less Punitive

Posted: Aug. 15, 2022 12:53 AM PDT

Saying it’s a step forward in streamlining land use permitting, the Nevada County Building Department has reduced the punitive aspect of its policy. Supervising Plans Examiner, Nick McBurney, says it applies mainly for people seeking over-the-counter or express permits for changes on properties that require little or no plan review. That could include such things as adding an ag building, decks and patios, and fencing. But the property also has pre-existing unpermitted improvements and/or expired permits…

But McBurney says the issuance of a permit still in no way legalizes other unpermitted uses or structures…

McBurney says the county will remind such property owners, verbally or in writing, about their unpermitted uses and about the process to resolve it.

