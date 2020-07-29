County Launches Ready Nevada County Dashboard

Another tool offered by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services to help inform residents of wildfire activity. OES Senior Analyst Jenn Tamo says the latest digital tool is the Ready Nevada County Dashboard and has a wealth of information for people to access during an incident.

The site also includes real time weather confitions in the event of Red Flag warning or Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Along with the real time information about active fires in the area,Tamo says their is an interactive map to help plan evacuation routes.

The Ready Nevada County Dashboard also has links to real time fire cams as well as communication information such as the OES Twitter feeds, CODE Red announcements and Nixel Annoumncements for Truckee area residents. It can also let you pass on information about your status if you have evacuated.

Tamo is encouraging people to become familiar with the Ready Nevada County Dashboard before an incident breaks out.

The host website is ReadyNevadaCounty.org