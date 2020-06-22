County Legalizes Chickens on Small Rural Parcels

It may not sound like much to many of you, but it’s a process four years in the making. People who live on small parcels of land in unincorporated Nevada County are now allowed to keep chickens…

County Planning Director Brian Foss says the new ordinance is for parcels zoned R-1 and R-A only, and for parcels less than half-an-acre in size. There are regulations to limit odor and noise, and roosters are not allowed. The Board of Supervisors passed the measure unanimously earlier this month. There was one e-mailed comment of support from a woman who lives in District Two, read by Board Clerk Julie Patterson-Hunter…

It is also said that chickens make good pets. The incorporated areas of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee have similar allowances. Foss says this effort was part of a larger animal keeping effort when it came to the Board in 2014, and was decided earlier this year to considered it separately.

