County Looking For Affordable Housing Partner

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Thanks to millions of dollars of state funding becoming available, Nevada County is hoping they can put together an affordable housing project for western Nevada County. Mike Dent with the county says the money is coming from the ‘No Place Like Home’ program…

Listen to Mike Dent 1

Dent says that is what they are looking for now–a specific project, and a partner, which can be a developer or a non-profit group, or maybe even both…

Listen to Mike Dent 2

The county is seeking what are called ‘Requests for Proposal’. Applications are available through the Purchasing Department. The deadline to apply is October 12, and Dent says there has been some interest in the idea locally.

