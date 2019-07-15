County Looking For Citizens Academy Participants

If you are a community-minded individual who would also like to learn about how your local government operates, Nevada County has something for you. Applications are being accepted this week for their annual Citizens Academy, which is a ten-week workshop where you will learn all facets of county government. Stephanie Fischer, who is the Executive Director of Community Beyond Violence, went through the ten Monday-night sessions last year, and says she got a lot out of it…

Tours of the Grass Valley Air Attack Base and Wayne Brown Correctional Facility are part of the schedule, as well as presentations from the county’s executive officer, and departments like Behavioral Health and Social Services. Nevada County Fairgrounds C-E-O Patrick Eidman says even what some might consider mundane turned out to be interesting…

The academy runs ten Monday nights from August 19 through November 4, with Labor Day and Columbus Day off. Applications can be found and filled out at mynevadacounty.com/citizens-academy. The deadline to apply is Friday.

–gf