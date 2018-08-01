< Back to All News

County Looking for Group to Run Warming Shelter

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

Despite this being August first and the middle of summer, plans are taking shape for a cold weather shelter this winter in Nevada County. Mike Dent is the Director of Child Support Services, but also deals with housing for Nevada County. He says they are looking for a church or non-profit group to come forward…

The deadline to apply is August 10–a week from Friday….

The shelter would then be available between November and March on days and nights when its cold enough. The Nevada County Purchasing Department is handling the requests and applications. Nevada County was without a designated warming shelter last year.

