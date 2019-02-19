< Back to All News

County Looking For Medical Volunteers to Sign Up

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 7:47 AM PST

If you are a nurse or a health care worker that would like to be available to help out in case of an emergency, you are being encouraged to sign up, and have your name put on a list. Nevada County Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson says the state, and Nevada County, are putting a database together…

Listen to Cindy Wilson

Wilson says shelters were quickly running out of nurses during the Camp Fire in Butte County, but also other events in Nevada County including evacuations from the Oroville Dam threat and the Wind Complex fires have had similar issues. Student nurse Rick Fowler, who just finished up his training in Nevada County, says the database being compiled essentially serves two purposes…

Listen to Rick Fowler

The website to sign up is healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov. Fowler says the process takes about 30 to 40 minutes.

–gf

