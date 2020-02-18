< Back to All News

County Meeting Wednesday on Stepping Up Program

Posted: Feb. 18, 2020 12:02 PM PST

The Nevada County Environmental Health Department is once again looking for community members to take part in a program called Stepping Up, which focuses on acquiring resources to get people with mental health issues the treatment they need instead of being put in jail…

Listen to Mike Ertola

That’s Chief Probation Officer Mike Ertola. There is a community meeting tomorrow (Wednesday), and people with a wide variety of backgrounds and opinions are invited to participate. County Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell says in previous meetings, they did what is called ‘sequential intercept mapping’ of all the different parts of the criminal justice system…

Listen to Phebe Bell

The ultimate goal is to prioritize needs in the county, and then explore various funding sources. The meeting is at 10:30am at the Rood Center in the Empire Room, which is on the second floor. It should last until around noon.

–gf

