County Not Likely To Help Rough Ready Fire

It doesn’t sound like Nevada County is going to be providing any financial boost to keep the Rough and Ready Fire Department solvent. The department has been in discussions on consolidating with the Penn Valley department for a number of months. And it appears that operational guidelines have been worked out. But the president of the Penn Valley District Board has been stating that the county would need to increase the property tax allocation to make the merger a reality. Speaking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, County Supervisor Sue Hoek indicated that was unlikely..

Annual operating expenses for a consolidated district are estimated at 500-thousand dollars. At a recent Town Hall meeting, Rough and Ready Fire officials said they expect to run out of money by June. They’re nearly 300-thousand dollars short of annual operating expenses, which are 750-thousand dollars…

Another Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening, this time at the Penn Valley Fire District building.