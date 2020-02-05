County Now Offering Spring Citizens Academy

Due to its popularity, Nevada County is doubling down on its Citizens Academy program…

County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says applications for their first spring academy are being taken now, for a ten-week class that features tours of six different county facilities, and presentations from 20 different departments from Agriculture to Zoning. The class meets Monday nights beginning in March. Deborah Thomas went through the academy last year, and says those ten weeks zipped by quickly…

The program is free, but participants are picked based on creating a diverse background and also providing networking opportunities. The deadline to apply is February 14. You can find more information and download an application by clicking here

–gf